Florida's Amendment 3 will allow voters decide on legalization of recreational marijuana

Florida voters will weigh in on Amendment 3 this November, a proposal that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and older.

If passed, the amendment would allow adults to purchase marijuana from licensed sellers across the state.

The organization Smart and Safe Florida, which is behind the amendment, argues that legalizing marijuana could create a regulated and safe market. Morgan Hill, a spokesperson for the group, noted that approximately 1.8 million Floridians already use marijuana bought illegally.

"People shouldn’t be going to jail for this. We should be able to tax this product and our public programs could benefit from that tax revenue," Hill said.

A state financial analysis projects that legalizing recreational marijuana could generate at least $195 million in state and local tax revenue. So far, 24 states and Washington, D.C., have already legalized recreational use.

However, opponents argue that the amendment has drawbacks. Some critics are concerned about the potential for increased marketing toward children and believe that high taxes could continue to drive people to the black market.

"This is about corporate greed. This isn’t about us as consumers," said a critic of Amendment 3. "It’s not about individuals being able to grow their own marijuana—something that the amendment specifically prohibits."

A "yes" vote on Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana use in Florida, while a "no" vote would keep it illegal. Voters will see the measure on the ballot this November. To pass, the amendment requires 60% of the vote.

