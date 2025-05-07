Orlando man arrested after school bus stop shooting that endangered kids, police say

The Brief Orlando police said at least three people were involved in a shootout in front of a school bus. Police said one bullet hit the side of the bus while roughly 30 students were on board. OCPS said no students were hurt.



A man from Orlando has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting with at least two other people that happened in front of a school bus.

What we know:

The shooting happened on April 23, around 6 a.m. at a school bus stop on Heber Circle and Imogene Court in Orlando's Carver Shores neighborhood.

Police said a school bus with approximately 30 students aboard was hit by one bullet. No one on the bus was hurt, Orange County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News.

Willie Howard was arrested May 5 on charges of attempted second-degree murder and exhibiting a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school. Howard was released on bond for a tampering with evidence charge in this case while police gathered evidence to tack on shooting charges.

Police said they secured a juvenile detention order for another suspect but did not confirm to FOX 35 News whether the suspect was in custody.

Police said a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital and was released the same day. Police said the man was not cooperative with their investigation.

Police said at least three people in two cars traded 27 shots. Police said they found three different calibers of bullets at the scene. A motive was not in the police reports reviewed by FOX 35 News.

Neighbors said they woke up to the sound of gunshots and were glad to hear of the arrests.

What they're saying:

"It was very scary to know that at any moment a bullet could come through, and I don't what I would if that — I don't want to think about it," Brianna Hill said about the shooting.

"I cannot imagine sending my kid to school to come home either one not being able to come home, or not be able to come home the way I sent him off," Hill said."

"You put 30 kids in danger," Hill said. "Kids that don't even know what the world is yet. And they get shot at. And now they have to live with that."

What's next:

Howard has a court date next week.

