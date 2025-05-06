Avantae Williams, former Miami Hurricanes football player, charged with murder in DeLand bar shooting

The Brief Former college football standout Avantae Williams, 24, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at McCabe’s Bar in downtown DeLand. Police say Williams allegedly shot 32-year-old Keshod Harris during an altercation that left another person injured. Williams, previously involved in a 2023 assault case, was taken into custody after an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.



Former college football star, Avantae Williams,24, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at McCabe’s Bar in downtown DeLand, according to police.

Who is Avantae Williams?

The backstory:

Avantae Williams is a DeLand resident and a well-known football player in the community. He graduated from DeLand High School in 2020 and, according to ESPN, was the number 1 safety in the 2020 recruiting class.

In February 2020, Williams, a 6-foot, 198-pound defensive back, chose to join the University of Miami Hurricanes. Turning down offers from the University of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and other universities.

Due to lingering medical issues he missed the 2020 football season with the Hurricanes.

Avantae Williams

In 2021, he played in six games and 11 games in 2022. On Dec. 5, 2022, he entered the transfer portal and transferred to the University of Maryland.

During the 2023 season, he appeared in five games for the Terrapins and recorded three tackles.

He later re-entered the transfer portal but never returned to the field for another college football game.

What happened at McCabe's Bar?

What we know:

Officers responded to the McCabe's Bar located at 225 N. Amelia Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of gunfire. According to authorities, approximately 40 people were inside McCabe’s when the gunfire erupted. The victim, 32-year-old Keshod Harris, was shot seven times in the chest during an altercation and later died from his injuries. A second victim, an employee at a liquor store connected to the bar, was also injured—shot in both hands while trying to break up the fight.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, prompting an extensive investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office to identify Williams as the alleged shooter and obtain the arrest warrant.

Williams is now in custody at the Volusia County Jail and charged with second-degree murder. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department assisted in locating and apprehending Williams.

Williams' history with the law

Dig deeper:

In 2023, Williams faced charges of burglary, robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and petit theft out of Orange County. According to the arrest report, the victim, a woman, had invited Williams over and they had a sexual interaction. After being at the victim's residence for about an hour and Williams left, Williams allegedly returned to the victim's residence and accused them of stealing $800 from him. He showed the victim he was armed and searched her purse, taking $120. When the victim attempted to grab her bag, Williams allegedly struck her in the face with a firearm. While attempting to fight back, the victim injured her shoulder and Williams allegedly struck her again with the firearm, this time on the head, causing her to become disoriented and fall to the ground.

Avantae Williams | 2023 arrest

The battery charges ended up being dropped from this case and Williams pleaded no contest to petit theft.

McCabe's Bar shooting investigation still underway

What we don't know:

Police say the investigation remains active and are still working to determine exactly what led to the shooting. The identity of the shooter’s intended target has not been confirmed, and authorities have not provided details about the events that escalated into violence. It’s unclear whether additional suspects may be involved or if further arrests could follow.

Investigators have yet to release a clear sequence of events or confirm if any weapons have been recovered. They continue to seek more witnesses from among the roughly 40 patrons present during the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact the DeLand Police Department or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

