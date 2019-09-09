Petitions circulating to legalize marijuana in Florida
Many local residents opened their mailboxes this week to find a leaflet asking for their signature to get legal marijuana on the 2020 ballot in Florida. The mailers are part of a petition drive organized by Make it Legal Florida.
Florida eyes Washington on Hemp rules
Florida farmers might not be held back from planting hemp next year, even if the federal government has not signed off on long-awaited rule changes.
House gets greenlight to join marijuana fight
A state appeals court on Friday allowed the Florida House of Representatives to intervene in a lawsuit that could upend the state’s medical marijuana system.
Florida Attorney General tries to scuttle marijuana legalization amendment
Attorney General Ashley Moody wants the Florida Supreme Court to block a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana, saying the measure would be misleading to voters.
Recreational marijuana drive draws big bucks
Two medical-marijuana firms poured more than $1 million last month into a new drive to pass a constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana in Florida.
Can using marijuana affect fertility? Doctor weighs in
If you're pregnant or trying to conceive, you know smoking cigarettes is risky for you and your baby. But what about smoking marijuana?