Petitions circulating to legalize marijuana in Florida

Many local residents opened their mailboxes this week to find a leaflet asking for their signature to get legal marijuana on the 2020 ballot in Florida.  The mailers are part of a petition drive organized by Make it Legal Florida. 

Florida eyes Washington on Hemp rules

Florida farmers might not be held back from planting hemp next year, even if the federal government has not signed off on long-awaited rule changes.