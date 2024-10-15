Key 2024 election dates to remember for Florida voters ahead of November

Stream FOX 35 News

Florida voters should keep a few key dates in mind as the November election approaches.

For mail-in voters, the deadline to request a ballot is Thursday, October 24. For those planning to vote in person, the early voting period begins in select counties on Monday, October 21, and will continue for two weeks. All counties must offer early voting as of Oct. 26 but are allowed to open sites as early as the 21st.

Nearly three dozen counties around the state are scheduled Monday to begin holding early voting on Monday, Oct. 21. Here are the Central Florida counties that are scheduled to start early voting on that day, according to the division’s website:

Brevard

Levy

Marion

Orange

Osceola

Seminole

You can also wait to vote in person on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 5.

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, 603,731 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, according to the state Division of Elections.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: