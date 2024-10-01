Florida's Amendment 2 could establish hunting, fishing as public right

As Election Day approaches, FOX 35 News is reviewing the state constitutional amendments on the ballot to help you understand what you're voting on.

Amendment 2 would make hunting and fishing a "public right" in Florida and the preferred method for managing and controlling fish and wildlife populations.

State Rep. Lauren Melo, R-Naples, who sponsored the amendment, explained, "You don’t put a lock on your front door because you expect to be robbed, you do it for security. That’s what this amendment is about."

Melo says hunting and fishing are under threat in some areas and emphasizes the amendment will not eliminate regulations.

"The FWC [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] will continue to enforce wildlife protection. There won’t be trespassing in state parks, and existing laws will remain unchanged," Melo added.

The amendment would not limit FWC’s authority.

Currently, 23 states have passed similar amendments, and Florida lawmakers overwhelmingly approved putting the measure on the ballot.

However, opponents, like Chuck O’Neal, chairman of the "No to 2" committee, warn it could put wildlife, such as Florida’s black bears, at risk and make it harder to adjust regulations. O'Neal also raised concerns about vague language in the amendment, asking, "What are traditional methods of hunting? Some have been banned in other states for cruelty."

A "yes" vote supports making hunting and fishing constitutional rights, while a "no" vote keeps it as state law. To pass, the amendment requires 60% of the vote.

