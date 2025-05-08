Trump congrats Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on becoming first American pope

The Brief President Donald Trump shared a congratulatory message on social media Thursday to Cardinal Robert Prevost, the newly elected pope. Prevost, who will assume the name Pope Leo XIV, will be the first American to lead the Catholic Church in its 2,000-year history.



Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen by the College of Cardinals on Thursday as the new leader of the global Catholic Church and will assume the name Pope Leo XIV.

President Donald Trump took to social media Thursday to congratulate Prevost, who will become the first American pope to lead the Catholic Church in its 2,000-year history.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted to Trump's Truth Social platform, the U.S. president wrote: "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope."

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!" he added.

Who is Cardinal Robert Prevost?

What we know:

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is a Chicago native born in 1955.

After joining the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977 and making his solemn vows in 1981, he earned degrees in mathematics, divinity, and canon law—including a doctorate from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

Prevost was ordained in 1982 and began his pastoral and academic service in Peru in 1985, where he served in roles such as chancellor, seminary rector, canon law professor, and judicial vicar.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 8: The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinal Robert Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

In 1999, Prevost was elected provincial prior of the Augustinians in Chicago, and just a few years later, he became prior general of the worldwide order, serving two terms until 2013.

He then returned to Peru at Pope Francis’ request to serve as apostolic administrator—and later bishop—of the Diocese of Chiclayo.

In January 2023, Pope Francis appointed Prevost prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, a powerful Vatican role responsible for episcopal appointments worldwide.

He was made a cardinal in September of the same year.

