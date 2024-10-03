Florida 2024 Voter's Guide: Where and when to vote in November election around Central Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

Florida voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for several federal, state, county, and municipal races.

There are three ways to vote in the Sunshine State: 1) Early, in-person voting, 2) Vote-by-mail voting (formerly called absentee), and 3) In person on Election Day.

When is Election Day in Florida?

The General Election will be held in the fall on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

When do the polls open?

For those who want to vote in person during the Florida general election, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To vote, you must show an ID, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID. Scroll below to find your nearest voting location.

Who can vote in Florida?

To vote in the Florida election, you must be a Florida resident, a U.S. citizen, and at least 18 years old. You must also be registered to vote in the state. The deadline to register to vote in November is on or before Monday, Oct. 7.

Those found to be mentally incapacitated and/or those who are convicted felons and have not had their voting rights restored are not eligible to register to vote in Florida and are unable to vote in the general election.

Can I still register to vote in Florida?

You must register at least 29 days before an election. The deadline to register for the 2024 General Election is October 7, 2024. You can visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov to start the process online. For additional questions, contact your County Supervisor of Elections .

How do I know if I am registered to vote? The fastest way to register to vote in Florida – or to check your status if you have already registered – is on the state Supervisor of Elections website.

How and where can I vote in Central Florida?

There are three ways that Floridians can vote in the upcoming election:

Early, in-person voting. The early voting period for the Nov. 5 election is October 26 – November 2, 2024. Some counties may begin as early as Oct. 21. Check with your county's Supervisors of Elections website for the specific date and time.

Vote-by-mail voting (formerly called absentee). The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 5, 2024, election is October 24, 2024.

Voting in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, runs until 7 p.m.

Where is my polling location?

To find the closest polling location to you, click on your county below:

Mail-in voting (formerly known as absentee ballot)

A vote-by-mail ballot is one that you request and pick up or have delivered to you without having to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.

The 2021 Florida Legislature changed mail-in ballots, so the process differs slightly from previous elections. Before, requests for a mail-in ballot were valid for four years. Now, voters have to request a mail-in ballot each election year, which covers voting for that calendar year. For example, those who requested a mail-in ballot for the Florida Primary can also vote by mail in the November election.

How to request a mail-in ballot in Florida

To request a ballot, voters must have a driver's license number, a state-issued ID, or a social security number. Before, a birthday and signature were needed.

There are four ways to request a vote-by-mail ballot:

Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request / Status Lookup

When is the last day to vote by mail in Florida?

Last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election to be mailed to you: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. (Florida law says mail-in ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. the 10th day before the election.)

Last day to cast a mail-in ballot: Vote-by-mail ballots must be completed and received by election officials no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Can I still drop off my mail-in ballot at a drop box?

Yes, but there are fewer drop box locations. These locations may only be at the Supervisor of Election's office or outside early voting sites. They are also open only during early voting hours. Those hours will vary depending on the county, but most are open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. FIND SITES HERE: Early Voting Sites/Secure Ballot Intake Stations

Can someone else drop off my vote-by-mail ballot?

While one person can drop off another person's ballot in Florida, some changes have been made since the last election. The number of signed and sealed ballots that one person may possess is limited to two (in addition to their own), but there are exceptions for immediate family members.

Can I still go to the polls on Election Day if I have a vote-by-mail ballot?

If the voter decides to go to the polls to vote, the voter should bring the vote-by-mail ballot (marked or not). The vote-by-mail ballot will be canceled, and the voter can vote a regular ballot at the polls.

If the voter comes to the polls without the vote-by-mail ballot, the voter can vote on a regular ballot if the Supervisor of Elections Office can confirm that it has not received the voter's vote-by-mail ballot. If it is confirmed that the office has already received the completed vote-by-mail ballot, or it cannot be determined, the voter cannot vote a regular ballot at the polls.

How do I check if my mail-in ballot was counted?

Any voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot can track the status of their ballot online via the Division of Elections Voter Information Lookup or through their county's Supervisor of Elections website. The United States Postal Service also provides a free Informed Delivery service that lets you digitally preview the address side of certain mail pieces, such as a requested vote-by-mail ballot that will arrive soon at your address.

For other questions about mail-in voting, visit the Florida Division of Elections website.

Early in-person voting

In Florida, early voting starts at least eight days before the election. Early voting ends three days before the election. Supervisors of Elections are allowed to extend early voting before an election.

The mandatory early voting period for 2024:

General Election: The early voting period for the Nov. 5 election is October 26 – November 2, 2024.

Each county Supervisor of Elections may also offer more days of early voting. Voters should check with their county's Supervisor of Elections for details about in-person early voting. To vote, you must bring a form of identification, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

How do I vote in person on Election Day? Where can I find my polling location?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

To vote, you must bring along a form of identification, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Find your polling location by clicking your county below:

How do I report a voting or polling problem?

Voters who observe issues at the polls or are concerned about election fraud should call the Voter Fraud Hotline at 1-877-868-3737. It operates Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also file a complaint with the Florida Divisions of Election website.