Amendment 1 could make Florida school board elections partisan in 2026
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's Amendment 1, set to appear on the November ballot, could make school board elections partisan starting in 2026.
If passed, the amendment would add party labels to candidates on the ballot and limit voter eligibility in the primaries based on party affiliation.
Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, who sponsored the amendment, says the goal is transparency.
"Voters assume nonpartisan races mean candidates are apolitical and without ideological bias. That’s simply not true," Roach said. "There are real differences between the parties’ views on education. Candidates should be open about their platform."
Florida’s closed primary system would mean voters with no party affiliation could not vote for school board candidates in the primary.
Opponents, like Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, argue that the amendment could increase political divisiveness in schools.
"Educators are over it. They want to focus on kids and address issues like the teacher shortage and underfunding of schools," Spar said.
Damaris Allen, executive director of Families for Strong Public Schools, echoed concerns.
"Voters want school board meetings to be boring again. They want the focus back on students, not party politics."
A "yes" vote on Amendment 1 supports making school board elections partisan, while a "no" vote favors keeping them nonpartisan. To pass, the amendment must secure 60% of the vote.
