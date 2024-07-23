Florida law enforcement cracking down on drivers who don’t stop for pedestrians

Law enforcement across Central Florida is patrolling to be sure drivers yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

It’s part of Operation Best Foot Forward. If you break the law, you will get pulled over.

Most school districts in Central Florida are just three weeks away from welcoming students back to the classroom.

Many students within a mile of their school can walk or ride a bike.

"Our data thus far shows that, on average, drivers are only yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks very close to schools 45% of the time," said Patrick Panza of Walk/Bike Central Florida.

Over the next two weeks, law enforcement agencies in Brevard, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia will enforce crosswalks throughout Central Florida.

That means officers or deputies in plainclothes will walk on marked crosswalks and pull over drivers who fail to stop.

Florida law states that drivers could face a minimum $164 citation and three points on their license.

During enforcement on Tuesday morning at a crosswalk on Beggs and Armstrong Roads in Orlando, deputies pulled over some speeders, but all the cars made sure to stop for the pedestrian.

"We’ve seen improvement, and you can see it’s a partnership," said Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore. "Here we have law enforcement, we have education, and the county added that raised crosswalk, and we find it takes those three things to make a difference."

Officials also remind parents and kids to ensure their eyes and ears are aware of their surroundings and not buried in smartphones.

"Look left, right, left every single time," Panza said. "You gotta be safe, and you gotta be sure it’s safe for you to cross before you go."