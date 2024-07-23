Search continues for missing 14-year-old Lily Wiley from Volusia County

Stream FOX 35 News

According to Volusia County’s Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl has been missing from the Volusia County area for several months.

Lily Wiley was last seen in May at a Walmart located at 1905 N. Nova Road in Holly Hill.

Lily Wiley, 14, has been missing from the Volusia County area for several months. Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office

She left her home in Holly Hill on a Thursday afternoon and said she was going to a Walmart in Daytona Beach, deputies said. Wiley was last seen wearing a red tank top, white pants, and white tennis shoes. She was carrying a gray/black T-shirt and a red plaid bookbag.

According to deputies, Wiley may have headed to the DeLand area with a friend afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Det. Gardner at jgardner@volusiasheriff.gov and reference Case #23-19895.