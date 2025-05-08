Port Orange Walgreens shooter identified as 60-year-old 'disgruntled customer'

The Brief A 60-year-old man opened fire inside a Port Orange Walgreens on Wednesday, injuring two employees before fatally shooting himself in the parking lot, police said. One employee remains hospitalized in serious condition, while the other has been released; the motive remains under investigation.



A 60-year-old man shot two employees inside a Walgreens pharmacy in Port Orange on Wednesday before fatally shooting himself in the parking lot, authorities confirmed.

Gunman dead, at least 2 injured

What we know:

The Port Orange Police Department identified the suspect as Daniel Lee Asseff, 60. Officers arrived at the Walgreens, located at 1625 Taylor Road, shortly after 7 p.m. in response to reports of an active shooter. They found Asseff in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving efforts by police and Port Orange Fire Rescue, Asseff was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Asseff was a disgruntled customer who opened fire in the store’s pharmacy area, injuring two employees. One of the victims remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot in the torso. The second employee, who was shot in the foot, has been released from the hospital.

Initial reports suggested few people were inside the store at the time of the shooting, but further investigation revealed that several customers were present both inside the Walgreens and in the parking lot during the incident. No customers were physically harmed.

What we don't know:

The identities of the injured employees have not been released.

What they're saying:

Walgreens issued a statement late Wednesday expressing support for the victims and confirming cooperation with the ongoing investigation: "Our hearts are with our two Walgreens team members who were victims of a senseless act of violence. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation and remain committed to supporting our team through counseling and other available services. The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our highest priority." the company said.

What's next:

The Port Orange Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the motive and full circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department at 386-248-1777.

