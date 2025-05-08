Florida nurse accused of assaulting disabled woman caught on home surveillance camera

The Brief A home health nurse from St. Cloud has been arrested after being accused of abusing a young disabled woman. The alleged abuse was caught on the family’s surveillance cameras. St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke believes there are additional victims.



A St. Cloud, Florida woman is charged with aggravated assault of a disabled person.

Alleged crime caught on home surveillance

What we know:

Nia Ayers, 24, was arrested on May 7. According to an arrest warrant, Ayers was caught on camera assaulting an 18-year-old quadriplegic, non-verbal woman who has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

The victim’s mother told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie that she noticed red cuts and scrapes on her daughter’s face on May 3. After reviewing surveillance footage, she said she saw Ayers assaulting her daughter.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Ayers, and she turned herself into the St. Cloud Police Department on Wednesday night. Ayers is now charged with a felony.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke said Ayers worked for two different healthcare companies — both had been notified of the incident and Ayers’ arrest. According to the Florida Department of Health, Ayers has been licensed as a practical nurse since 2021. She has had no prior documented complaints or disciplinary action.

What the arrest warrant states

A St. Cloud police officer who reviewed the footage described Ayers actions as "acts of torture."

According to the arrest warrant, the time-stamped footage shows Ayers repeatedly taping the victim’s mouth shut, then ripping the tape off. It shows her shaking the victim’s head and body, pinching her, and shaking her breathing machine so aggressively that her nose began to bleed.

It also states that Ayers held a washcloth over the victim’s mouth for 10 seconds, then again for 7 seconds, as the paralyzed victim tensed her body and tried to move her head away.

'It’s just absolutely shocking'

What they're saying:

The victim’s mother said Ayers had been working in their home for over a year. She’s worried that there may have been prior abuse. Goerke said his team is still reviewing the family’s surveillance footage.

"It’s just absolutely shocking; it’s unimaginable that somebody could do something like this," Goerke said. "If we do find something else, there will be additional charges coming. We will drop charge after charge after charge on this person to ensure either she never sees the light of day, or she doesn’t ever do this again."

What we don't know:

Chief Goerke said additional victims may be out there. Anyone with a family member who has been cared for by Ayers who would like to report suspicious or abusive acts is asked to call 407-891-6700 and request to speak with the Criminal Investigations Unit.

What's next:

Ayers is being at the Osceola County jail on no bond. Her next court date hasn’t yet been posted on the Osceola County Clerk of Court website.