Interim presidents tapped to fill vacancies at UF, FAMU

Stream FOX 35 News

Interim presidents have been named to two State University System of Florida vacancies.

The University of Florida and Florida A&M University presidents recently announced their resignations. Last week, University of Florida President Ben Sasse announced his departure from the school due to his wife's recent health issues. FAMU President Larry Robinson also announced his resignation last week after FAMU’s controversial acceptance and then rejection of a $237 million donation.

Kent Fuchs returns to helm UF

Kent Fuchs will serve as interim president of the University of Florida effective August 1, following a unanimous vote by UF’s Board of Trustees today.

"I am thrilled that Kent has agreed to take on this important role at such a critical time to ensure a smooth and orderly transition as we prepare to initiate a national presidential search," said Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini. "We owe him a huge debt of gratitude."

RELATED: University of Florida President Ben Sasse resigns in light of wife's declining health

Fuchs, who served as UF president from 2015 to 2023, expressed his honor at being asked to return.

Kent Fuchs [Credit UF]

"My wish is only to be of service to the university. I look forward to working this year with the faculty, staff, students, and alumni as we lead the nation in our teaching, research, and land-grant and clinical activities," Fuchs said.

Dr. Fuchs teaches an electrical engineering class at the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering.

The Board of Trustees is expected to announce in the coming weeks the launch of a national search for President Ben Sasse’s permanent successor.

MORE HEADLINES:

Tim Beard tapped as interim FAMU president

Florida A&M University trustees agreed on Tuesday to bring in retired Pasco-Hernando State College President Tim Beard to serve as FAMU’s interim leader after the resignation of President Larry Robinson.

Board of Trustees Chairwoman Kristin Harper, who proposed Beard as interim president, said his hiring depends on contract negotiations and approval by the state university system’s Board of Governors.

"I'm convinced that he's a person of integrity, a collaborator and what FAMU needs in this interim chapter," Harper said during an online meeting of the trustees. "Most importantly, he is willing, able, and available to serve."

Timothy Beard [Credit: Pasco-Hernando State College]

Robinson will leave the post on Aug. 4, two days after a summer graduation ceremony. He announced on July 12 that he would step down after nearly seven years as president of the state’s only historically Black public university. He is expected to return to the faculty after taking a year-long sabbatical. Robinson faced questions in May for ignoring "warning signs" about the legitimacy of the $237 million donation.

Beard’s appointment would be for up to 12 months. As part of the negotiations, Harper said Beard would have to agree not to apply for or be considered for the permanent presidency.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.