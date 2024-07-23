River otter suspected of killing swans, duck at Orlando's Lake Eola Park, city says

Stream FOX 35 News

A river otter is believed to be responsible for the deaths of two Australian black swans and one duck at Orlando's Lake Eola Park.

The City of Orlando said when the otter was discovered on Monday, July 15, officials promptly contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Orange County Animal Services for guidance.

A private trapper was brought in to set traps around the park the following day. The otter was captured later that evening and safely transported to the South Econlockhatchee River for release.

"The City of Orlando plans to enhance the bird population at Lake Eola Park by introducing at least six new swans by the end of the year," said Orlando spokesperson Ashley Papagni.

River otters are native to Florida and have adapted to both land and water, according to the FWC.

Their fur ranges from light to dark brown, and they have a small, flattened head with relatively large ears. They are found throughout the state, except in the Florida Keys. They typically inhabit freshwater environments such as rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, and swamps. They live in burrows on the banks, often under tree roots, which they may dig themselves or frequently remodel from beaver burrows, wildlife officials say.

Primarily nocturnal, river otters feed on crayfish and fish and are social creatures. They usually form groups consisting of a female and her juvenile offspring.

Otters may also be legally trapped and hunted in Florida, and regulations and seasons can be found at MyFWC.com/hunting. According to the State of Florida, "A river otter can be taken as a nuisance if it causes or is about to cause property damage, presents a threat to public safety, or causes an annoyance in, under, or upon a building."

For more information, visit the FWC's Nuisance Wildlife Control page.