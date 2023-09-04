5-year-old boy shot in 'possibly accidental' shooting in Seminole County neighborhood, police say

A 5-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were shot in a possibly accidental shooting in a Casselberry neighborhood on Monday morning, according to police.

The incident happened minutes before 11 a.m. in the 30 block of Jackson Court, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Both males were shot in their left legs. The boy was transported to a local hospital in stable condition where he is undergoing surgery, while the man was taken to another hospital in stable condition. It remains unclear at this time what the surgery is for, police said.

The shooting was possibly accidental, police said after speaking to the suspect and witnesses.

The suspect was identified and detained, and the handgun was located, police said.

The names of the people involved in the shooting won't be released until the on-scene investigation is completed.

This is a developing story.