Deadly crash on I-75 blocks traffic in Marion County, Florida
Stream traffic updates live on Good Day Orlando:
OCALA, Fla. - At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County Monday morning, troopers said.
The crash, which happened shortly before 6 a.m., is currently blocking southbound traffic at State Road 326 in Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A FDOT traffic camera shows the backups on I-75 in Marion County following a deadly crash Monday morning.
Additional details about what led to the deadly crash and the number of vehicles involved were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.