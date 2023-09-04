Deadly crash on I-75 blocks traffic in Marion County, Florida

Stream traffic updates live on Good Day Orlando:

At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County Monday morning, troopers said.

The crash, which happened shortly before 6 a.m., is currently blocking southbound traffic at State Road 326 in Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A FDOT traffic camera shows the backups on I-75 in Marion County following a deadly crash Monday morning.

Additional details about what led to the deadly crash and the number of vehicles involved were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.