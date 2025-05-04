3 Osceola High School Students hurt in Davenport shooting, officials say

The Brief Three Osceola County High School students were injured after a shooting in Davenport, according to officials. Counseling will be made available to all students on Monday, according to the school. It is not clear if this incident is connected to an earlier shooting in Davenport on Famagusta Drive.



Three Osceola High School students are recovering following a shooting in Davenport, according to school officials.

The principal with Osceola High School released a statement on Facebook regarding a "tragic" incident involving Osceola HS students over the weekend.

The post read:

"Principal Kennedy here.

You may have become aware of a tragic incident that happened involving three of our students over the weekend.

First and foremost, our hearts and thoughts are with the students and families involved. I am extremely thankful that all three students survived.

Second, I want to assure you that we will have additional counseling personnel on campus tomorrow to support any student who needs to talk with someone. We have very limited details and can not release any information at this time.

We will, however, provide the utmost care for our students as we come together to process the impact on our Kowboy family.

Any student who would like to talk to someone on the counseling team tomorrow morning is encouraged to let an administrator know as they arrive on campus. If, at any time, in the morning a student would like to talk to someone, they should tell their teacher and make their way to the media center.

We are mindful that tomorrow begins both state and Advanced Placement testing, so please reach out to administration if your student has been affected by the events that took place so we can seek to make arrangements to ensure they are also supported academically by our team.

As we lean on each other, I want our students to know that they are not alone—our Kowboy family stands united in compassion and strength. Together, we will find hope, healing, and the resilience to move forward."

A spokesperson with Osceola County Schools confirmed the incident was connected to a shooting in Davenport.

It is not clear if this shooting is connected to an early morning shooting that took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Famagusta Drive. Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the victims in that shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Counseling will be made available at the school on Monday, according to the post.