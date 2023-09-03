Teenager arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old, 19-year-old

A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges in connection to a shooting in Orlando that left a 6-year-old and 19-year-old dead, police said.

The teen was arrested for first-degree homicide in the August 29 shooting that left 6-year-old Alahliyah Hashim and 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright dead.

According to the Orlando Police Department, at 8:20 p.m. Hashim was shot while inside her living room and later declared deceased. Her mother was also injured in the shooting and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ: NY teen wanted for murder arrested in FL • Dog found alive after FL bear attack • FL man killed pregnant woman

Wright, the third gunshot victim arrived at Health Central in Ocoee and was declared deceased by medical staff there.

Police said Hashim and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Orlando Police Homicide Unit.