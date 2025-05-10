Brush fires in Osceola County burn 575 acres, officials say fires at 70% containment

The Brief Two brush fires broke out on Friday in the area of the Lake Lizzie Preserve in Osceola County. The fires have now burned 575 acres and are still only at 70% containment. Authorities said no injuries have been reported, and no structures face an immediate threat.



Two brush fires that broke out on Friday in the area of the Lake Lizzie Preserve in Osceola County have now burned 575 acres and are still only at 70% containment, officials say.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported, and no structures face an immediate threat.

Lightning sparks brush fires

What we know:

Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS, the Florida Forest Service and the St. Cloud Fire Department responded to two brush fires on Friday afternoon in the area near Lake Lizzie.

Officials believe the fires were likely started by a lightning strike. However, the cause of the fires is still under investigation.

As part of fire containment operations, Florida Forest Service personnel said they conducted controlled back-burning along the fire’s containment perimeter to eliminate flammable vegetation and mitigate risk to structures.

What's next:

Personnel are remaining on scene to monitor the conditions of the fires.

Crews are continuing to work to get the fires at 100% containment.

What you can do:

Authorities said that although rainy conditions throughout the weekend are expected to aid with the containment and suppression of the fires, residents should expect some smoke and hazy conditions to persist through the coming days due to the humidity.

Officials are asking residents to exercise caution when driving, as hazy conditions may present visibility issues on roadways.

Locals should call 911 if they see thick chimneys of smoke or flames.

Burn bans in place

Dig deeper:

Burn bans continue to be in place for many areas throughout Central Florida due to the ongoing dry conditions and wildfire risk.

Osceola County instituted a burn ban on April 27. The burn ban prohibits all types of outside burning, including campfires, fire pits, trash burning, ground-based burning and fireworks. Above-ground charcoal, ga, or electric grills are still permitted, but safety precautions must be taken.

The ban will be lifted when conditions improve for at least seven consecutive days.

