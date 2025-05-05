Orlando man arrested after allegedly battering 80-year-old parking enforcement specialist in Cocoa Beach

The Brief An Orlando man was arrested after allegedly striking an 80-year-old parking enforcement specialist during a dispute over a citation in Cocoa Beach. Police say Scott Niele fled the scene but was later detained by Florida Highway Patrol and now faces felony charges.



An Orlando man is facing felony charges after police say he struck an 80-year-old parking enforcement specialist during a confrontation over a citation in Brevard County.

Aggressive reaction to parking ticket

What we know:

Cocoa Beach police responded around 3:11 p.m. on May 3 to the east end of Pulsipher Avenue after receiving a report of a battery involving a city parking enforcement worker. According to investigators, 55-year-old Scott Niele had become irate after receiving a ticket for exceeding the posted parking time limit.

Police said Niele approached the city employee’s vehicle, yelled through the window, and threw the citation inside—striking the worker in the face with his hand during the outburst.

Scott Niele

Authorities issued a be-on-the-lookout alert with a description of Niele’s vehicle. A short time later, Florida Highway Patrol troopers located the vehicle traveling westbound on State Road 528, just outside of Brevard County. Cocoa Beach officers responded to the traffic stop and took Niele into custody without incident.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant charging Niele with battery on a person 65 years of age or older and burglary with battery. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail.

"I am disgusted by the actions of Mr. Niele"

What they're saying:

In a statement, Cocoa Beach Police Chief Collin Mullins condemned the attack.

"I am disgusted by the actions of Mr. Niele," Mullins said. "We are talking about a civil parking fine for a violation he self-admittedly committed. We have millions of tourists through our city every year and have never dealt with this type of behavior toward our parking enforcement folks."

Chief Mullins added that while visitors are welcome, anyone who assaults city employees "will be held accountable."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sergeant Payne at 321-868-3344.

