Almost 100 officers present during downtown Orlando mass shooting: Will there be more this weekend?

There were almost 100 Orlando Police Department officers present in downtown Orlando during the mass shooting that happened around 1:07 a.m. Friday, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith. Should we expect to see more in the downtown this weekend?

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Florida State Attorney Andrew Baine held a Friday morning press conference to provide updates on the mass shooting.

"Halloween night itself is busy and then the Saturday after Halloween is always almost just as busy", Chief Smith says.

With anywhere between 50,000 and 100,000 people downtown on Friday night, Chief Smith expressed that it's hard to know what people have on their person. He did say that OPD is working alongside the city and clubs.

"Law enforcement is always changing. We are working with the city and the clubs downtown to figure out if there is something else we can go to, to sort of keep it secure down there", Chief Smith says.

Chief Smith said the department will definitely look at whether they need to add more officers, but they are currently at almost 100 with officers pretty much on every block.

"Downtown is very challenging, but the officers work very hard. We will definitely look and see if we can add any more resources in the next couple of days, especially thru Saturday night", according to Chief Smith.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, 2 people died, 7 are injured and the suspect, 17-year-old, Jaylen Dwayne Edgar is in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation.