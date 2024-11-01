Downtown Orlando shooting: What we know about 17-year-old alleged suspect

A teenage boy is accused of shooting several people who were celebrating Halloween in downtown Orlando, police said. Two people have died, and at least six others remain hospitalized.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 were in downtown Orlando, Police Chief Eric Smith said, noting that Halloween is one of the city's busiest nights.

Shortly after the shooting, police located and tackled the suspect. Here is what we know about the alleged suspect from authorities:

According to Police Chief Eric Smith, the suspect is 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar.

He was armed with a handgun. It wasn't clear how he came into possession of the gun.

He fired once, ran away, and then started shooting again within feet of police officers. The first shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. near Orange Avenue and Central Blvd. The second shooting happened minutes later near Orange Avenue and Washington.

He did not appear to visit any bars, clubs, or businesses downtown.

"We didn't see him go into any clubs. He pretty much walked into downtown, walked up the street, and did what he did," Chief Smith said.

Police currently believe he is the only suspect.

A motive in the shooting is not known. It's also unknown if he was targeting anyone specific among the crowds.

He was arrested in 2023 under suspicion of grand theft, officials said.

Stay with FOX 35 for updates on this developing story.