Brevard County 4-year-old found dead in pond after reported missing, deputies say

A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a pond on Friday morning after being reported missing less than an hour earlier in Brevard County, deputies say.

What we know:

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says the boy was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 9.

Deputies say they received a frantic call from the boy's mother saying her child had unlocked the door and gotten out of their home at the Mission Bay Apartments on Murrell Road in Rockledge.

Officials began searching the area immediately, and aviation units spotted what they believed to be the child in a pond in the complex less than an hour later, around 9:20 a.m.

Authorities believe the child had autism and may have slipped down the bank of the pond.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how the boy got to the pond or how he drowned. Deputies have not yet identified the boy or his parents.

What they're saying:

"Once they're in the water — if they don't know how to swim — it usually doesn't turn out very well," officials said at a press conference around 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

