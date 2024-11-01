Downtown Orlando shooting live updates: Large police presence in Orlando

Watch FOX 35's Good Day Orlando beginning at 4 a.m. for live reports and updates on the shooting in downtown Orlando. The latest information that we know is below.

There is a large police presence in downtown Orlando after a shooting was reported early Friday morning.

Orlando police confirmed in a 2:17 a.m. post on X that it was investigating a shooting downtown, where hundreds of people were expected to be celebrating Halloween.

"The Orlando Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation in Downtown Orlando," Orlando police said in a statement.

"We are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses," police said. "We will have more information later this morning."

No other details were immediately released, including whether anyone was hurt or if police were looking for any possible suspects. The Orlando Fire Department referred to Orlando police.

A shooting was reported around 1:07 a.m., according to the Orlando Police Department's dispatch website.

FOX 35's cameras that overlook parts of downtown captured a large police presence along Orange Avenue and Central Avenue, near Wall Street Plaza, where there are several bars, clubs, and restaurants.

From one vantage point, crowds can be seen walking all over Orange Avenue, not uncommon for a holiday weekend in downtown Orlando. Moments later, suddenly crowds of people begin to run.

Several police officers are then seen running in the opposite direction.

Congressman Maxwell Frost, who represents Florida's 10th district, posted a brief message on X, urging people to stay away from downtown. He mentioned reports of multiple people hit. Police have not confirmed if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.