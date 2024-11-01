Downtown Orlando shooting: The victims

Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando ended shortly after 1 a.m. following gunfire, which left 2 people dead, six people hurt, and hundreds running in all directions, officials said. A 17-year-old boy suspected of being the gunman was taken into custody after being tackled by police.

Here is what we know about the victims.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Orlando Police Department released initial information about the victims. All ranged in age between 18 and 39, Chief Eric Smith said.

Victim 1: A 25-year-old Black male, deceased

Victim 2: 19-year-old white male, deceased

Victim 3: 18-year-old white male, shot in the lower left leg

Victim 4: 39-year-old female, shot in the left hand

Victim 5: 24-year-old Hispanic female, shot in left leg

Victim 6: 20-year-old Black male, grazed by bullet in the head

Victim 7: 26-year-old Hispanic male, shot in right foot

Victim 8: 19-year-old Hispanic female, shot in upper back with bullet lodged in cheek

Victim 9: 26-year-old Hispanic female; not shot, but hurt being trampled as people ran

Police have not released the names of the two men who died nor the names of the other people who were injured, pending notification of their families.

Police Chief Smith estimated that between 50,000 and 100,000 people were downtown on Friday night.

The 17-year-old has been booked into jail under suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said.