SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch GPS III-7 mission from Florida: Watch live

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday for the GPS III-7 mission to medium-Earth orbit from Florida.

What time is the launch?

What we know:

The rocket is set to lift off from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a 15-minute window that starts at 1:23 p.m.

If the launch can’t happen then, there’s another chance on Saturday, starting at 1:18 p.m. ET.

This is the fourth time this rocket booster has been used. It previously launched the CRS-32, NROL-69, and a Starlink mission. After the rocket’s first stage separates, it will try to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which will be in the Atlantic Ocean.

How to watch the launch live

You can watch the launch live about 15 minutes before liftoff on on SpaceX's website here.

Local perspective:

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

