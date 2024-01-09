Orlando weather: Severe storms may bring damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, lightning to Central Florida

Tuesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a powerful line of storms that are expected to move across the Central Florida area in the afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes (possibly strong) will be some of the marquee threats. Heavy rain, lightning and some small hail will also be possible. Keep in mind that many of these impacts will be presented around the time of school dismissal and the evening commute locally.

It might be a good idea to have a plan for the afternoon hours and multiple ways to receive weather warnings, like our FOX 35 Storm Team Weather Alert app and the reliable NOAA weather radio.

Expected storm timeline

The northern counties should see the line of weather approaching and moving through between 2 and 4 p.m., drawing closer to Orlando between 4 and 6 p.m. and our southern viewing area between 6 and 8 p.m.

Going deeper into the late night hours, conditions will vastly improve with shifting winds and cooler air arriving behind the departing front.

Late Tuesday night, cooler, drier air works into the region, lows fall into the 40s and 50s with gusty breezes.

Wednesday looks great, highs will settle in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. The next run of storms could happen on Friday with chances at 50%+.

Looking longer term into the weekend, mixed skies and cool temps in the 60s, lows back to the 40s and 50s. Stay tuned!

Watch vs. Warning: Here's what you need to know ahead of severe weather

A thunderstorm watch, severe thunderstorm watch, or a tornado watch typically means that the weather conditions are conducive for such an event. Or in other words, that the ingredients for a severe thunderstorm or a tornado are available. This is a good time to prepare, secure loose items, such as outdoor furniture, and check on family, friends, and pets

A thunderstorm warning, severe thunderstorm warning, or a tornado warning means the weather event is happening right now – and you should take action immediately. During a severe thunderstorm, get inside a sturdy building and away from windows. During a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately, stay away from windows, and find the innermost room or the one lowest to the ground.

