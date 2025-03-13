VIDEO: Enormous Florida alligator wanders golf course
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida woman recently captured a video of an enormous alligator wandering about a golf course at Stonegate Oaks in Kissimmee.
The woman, Shirley Schultz, was enjoying the course with her husband when they first spotted the large reptile.
The couple said they were both shocked by the mass size of the gator.
They decided to follow the gator to observe it for a short time.
In the video, the gator can be seen walking a few yards at a time before then deciding to lay down and take a break in the spring sunshine.
A Florida woman recently captured a video of an enormous alligator wandering about a golf course at Stonegate Oaks in Kissimmee. (Credit: Shirley Schultz)
The other golfers playing on the course do not appear to have yet noticed the gator watching them.
