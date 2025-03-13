Massive alligator spotted by Florida golfers in Kissimmee ahead of peak mating season

The Brief A giant alligator was spotted by golfers in Kissimmee, Florida, during mating season. Shirley Schultz, familiar with Florida's wildlife, was both amazed and cautious as the gator approached. The FWC advises maintaining a safe distance from alligators, especially during this active period.



A gigantic gator gave some golfers in Kissimmee a real fight this week.

‘He wanted to get closer, and I said, No!'

What we know:

A giant alligator was spotted at a golf course in Kissimmee, Florida, causing a stir among golfers. Shirley Schultz, who has lived in Florida for decades, captured the moment on video as the gator approached while she and her husband were golfing.

This gator is part of a larger seasonal trend, as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) notes that alligators, especially males, are more active during mating season.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the large gator successfully reached its intended female in the pond. Additionally, there are no specific details on the gator's exact size, or how close the golfers actually got to it before retreating.

The backstory:

Shirley Schultz and her husband have lived in Florida for years and are familiar with the presence of alligators in the area. During their round of golf, they had already encountered several smaller gators but were caught off guard when they saw this particularly large one on the 16th tee.

Local perspective:

The golf course doubles as a wildlife preserve, attracting a variety of animals, including birds, deer, and wild pigs, which Shirley enjoys observing. The local community likely shares similar experiences with wildlife sightings, and the presence of large alligators adds a sense of both awe and caution to everyday activities in this area.

The encounter occurred recently while the couple was golfing.

Dig deeper:

In Florida, alligator mating season, or "courtship," typically begins in early April, with mating occurring between May and June. Female alligators build nests made of soil, vegetation, and debris, and lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Eggs incubate for about 63–68 days, with hatching occurring from mid-August through early September.

During mating season, alligators may be more active and visible, so it's important to be aware of your surroundings and avoid swimming in areas where alligators are known to frequent.

What they're saying:

Shirley Schultz took a video of the beast, where she can be heard starting to panic as her husband drives the gator in his golf cart.

"He wanted to get closer, and I said, ‘No, no.’"

Schultz is from Pennsylvania, but she’s been in Florida for a couple decades now, and she’s used to gators. She says she and her husband had actually already seen 7 or 8 gators while they were golfing the other day.

"We saw tiny ones, medium ones," said Schultz. "We pulled up to the 16th tee to tee off. My husband puts his tee down, and I said, ‘Huh!’ My husband says, ‘What’s the matter?’ and I said, ‘Look!’"

The gator is enormous — there’s no getting used to something like that.

"It’s kind of unreal because they’re so huge and so prehistoric looking, and yet they’re cool," Schultz said.

The FWC says it’s mating season, so alligators – especially males – will be up and moving more than normal.

"He was headed for a lady. We know where she is. He was headed for the pond with the female.," Schultz said. "And he’s pretty big, so I don’t know what happened."

The country club where Shirley spotted the gator doubles as a wildlife preserve.

She sees lots of birds, deer, and some pigs. And Shirley loves that! She’s the type of person who will tell you an entire story about a wildlife sighting. And as for the gators: she likes seeing them too – just maybe not quite so close.

"I thought it was terrific. You know, how often do you get to see that?" she said.

What you can do:

The FWC advises people who encounter alligators to "keep your distance," which Shirley’s husband was following when he tried to approach the gator despite her caution.

