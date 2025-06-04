Kissimmee armed robbery suspect arrested in SWAT raid
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Checkers restaurant was arrested Wednesday morning during a search warrant operation at a home in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff's Office
What we know:
Deputies say Ruchamo Pierre-Jeune, 26, was taken into custody without incident at a residence on North Lake Court.
Ruchamo Pierre-Jeune | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff's Office
He is accused of robbing the Checkers on East Osceola Parkway on May 20, where he allegedly entered the business masked, pulled a gun, demanded money, and fled the scene.
The sheriff’s office credited the arrest to its Violent Crimes Unit, with support from SWAT, aviation, and patrol units. Pierre-Jeune is facing charges of armed robbery.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.