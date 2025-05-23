Gov. DeSantis speaks at annual homeschool convention in Kissimmee

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give remarks at the Florida Parent Educators Association's Annual Homeschool Convention in Kissimmee on Friday morning.

The briefing is set to begin at 8:40 a.m. at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.

