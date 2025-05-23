Gov. DeSantis speaks at annual homeschool convention in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Florida Parent Educators Association's Annual Homeschool Convention in Kissimmee.
The briefing is set to begin at 8:40 a.m. at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.
FOX 35 will stream the news conference using the video player at the top of this page when it begins.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared in a news release on May 23, 2025.