Gov. DeSantis speaks at annual homeschool convention in Kissimmee

Published  May 23, 2025 5:25am EDT
Osceola County
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give remarks at the Florida Parent Educators Association's Annual Homeschool Convention in Kissimmee on Friday morning. 

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Florida Parent Educators Association's Annual Homeschool Convention in Kissimmee.

The briefing is set to begin at 8:40 a.m. at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.

