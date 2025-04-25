Former Kissimmee officer pleads guilty to battery, misconduct in excessive force case

The Brief Former Kissimmee police officer Andrew Baseggio pleaded guilty to battery and misconduct charges related to a 2023 incident where he used excessive force during an arrest. Baseggio entered a home without a warrant and was accused of attempting to influence fellow officers to commit perjury. The case led to an internal investigation, the resignation of Police Chief Betty Holland, and Baseggio’s termination from the department.



Former officer faces up to two years in prison

What we know:

Former Kissimmee police officer Andrew Baseggio is facing prison time after pleading guilty to several charges, including battery. The charges stem from an incident in 2023, when Baseggio allegedly entered a home without a warrant and used excessive force while attempting to take a man, Sean Kastner, into custody.

Body camera footage from the incident shows a struggle between Kastner and his father outside their home, but it cuts to black once officers enter the residence. This led to a use-of-force investigation. Baseggio is also accused of attempting to influence other officers to commit perjury in connection with the case.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what exactly happened inside the home after the body camera footage cuts out. The full details of the excessive force used during Kastner’s arrest are not fully revealed. Additionally, while Baseggio admitted to misconduct, the involvement of other officers who allegedly failed to report the incident is still under investigation.

The backstory:

The incident took place in 2023 when officers, including Baseggio, responded to a call involving Sean Kastner. Officers were attempting to arrest Kastner when the situation escalated into the use of force. Body cam footage, when reviewed, revealed a troubling sequence of events that prompted the state attorney’s office to launch an investigation.

The case triggered an internal investigation into the conduct of Baseggio and other officers. The investigation led to the resignation of Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland and the firing of Baseggio.

What they're saying:

"We went hands on him to arrest him, and he’s sweaty. He has no shirt on. We got him pinned against the couch right there. He kept fighting, so I gave him a couple of knee spikes to the face — good ones — split his face open. He got blood everywhere," one officer described the use of force during Kastner’s arrest.

Regarding Baseggio’s actions, the State Attorney’s office reported, "He admitted to asking a fellow officer to commit perjury."

What's next:

Baseggio, in his plea deal, faces up to two years in prison for the charges of battery and misconduct.

