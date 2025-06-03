Florida mom accused of covering up teen son’s role in Deltona stabbing

The Brief School fight escalates into stabbing near Heritage Middle School. Video and phone evidence revealed false alibi, deputies say. Teen turned in by grandmother after mother’s arrest.



A 15-year-old boy and his mother have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place just south of Heritage Middle School in Deltona.

What we know:

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly involved in a school-related altercation that escalated into violence. Deputies say the mother, Kayla Cobb, 33, tried to shield her son from accountability by giving a false alibi — a move that ultimately led to her arrest for obstructing a criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the teenager or his mother. It remains unclear what exactly led to the fight or whether the stabbing was premeditated. The specifics of the video evidence and how the cell phone factored into the discrepancies in their alibi have not been fully detailed publicly. Investigators also have not disclosed whether the teen will face charges as a juvenile or adult.

The backstory:

The stabbing incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute at school. The teen’s mother was arrested first, allegedly for trying to provide a cover story to investigators. Video footage reviewed by deputies contradicted her version of events. The teen was later turned in by his grandmother after law enforcement began looking for him.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office emphasized the role of video and cell phone data in breaking down a false alibi. Investigators said they noticed discrepancies between the story told by the teen and his mother and what was visible in the footage.

"His cellphone gave him up," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "So he's got a warrant out for aggravated battery. Mom's being arrested as well. She's going to be my nominee for 'Mother of the Year' Your son's out there stabbing people, and you're creating an alibi to have him not be accountable. Well now, we're going to hold you accountable."

The department also credited the grandmother for cooperating with the arrest.

