Police search for missing Kissimmee woman: Can you help find her?

The Brief The Kissimmee Police Department is still searching for 38-year-old Carol Ann Molen. Police said Molen was last seen on Tuesday leaving a Denny's in Kissimmee. Officials said Molen "may be disoriented or unfamiliar with her surroundings."



Police are continuing their search for a Kissimmee woman who went missing earlier this week. They said the woman "may be disoriented or unfamiliar with her surroundings."

Where is Carol Ann Molen?

What we know:

The Kissimmee Police Department says Molen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Denny's located at 2509 W. Vine St., Kissimmee.

Police are continuing their search for 38-year-old Carol Ann Molen. (Credit: Kissimmee Police Department)

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on Molen's location to call (407) 846-3333.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: