Police search for missing Kissimmee woman: Can you help find her?
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police are continuing their search for a Kissimmee woman who went missing earlier this week. They said the woman "may be disoriented or unfamiliar with her surroundings."
Where is Carol Ann Molen?
What we know:
The Kissimmee Police Department says Molen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Denny's located at 2509 W. Vine St., Kissimmee.
Police are continuing their search for 38-year-old Carol Ann Molen. (Credit: Kissimmee Police Department)
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information on Molen's location to call (407) 846-3333.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Kissimmee Police Department in a Facebook post on April 24, 2025.