Man dies after car crashes into Kissimmee pond, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was killed in a crash in Osceola County after his car went into a retention pond on Friday morning, according to troopers.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash occurred shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Waters Edge Drive near Blue Bayou Drive in Kissimmee.
According to troopers, a man driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer southbound on Waters Edge Drive veered off the road for unknown reasons and overturned into a nearby pond.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both directions of Waters Edge Drive have been shut down as troopers conduct an investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the man's identity. It's also unclear what caused him to run off the road.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on May 30, 2025.