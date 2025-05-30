Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after car crashes into Kissimmee pond, troopers say

Updated  May 30, 2025 8:27am EDT
Kissimmee
The Brief

    • A man has died following a crash in Osceola County on Friday morning.
    • The crash happened on Waters Edge Drive near Blue Bayou Drive in Kissimmee.
    • Troopers said the man's vehicle veered off the road and overturned in a pond.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was killed in a crash in Osceola County after his car went into a retention pond on Friday morning, according to troopers.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash occurred shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Waters Edge Drive near Blue Bayou Drive in Kissimmee.

According to troopers, a man driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer southbound on Waters Edge Drive veered off the road for unknown reasons and overturned into a nearby pond.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of Waters Edge Drive have been shut down as troopers conduct an investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man's identity. It's also unclear what caused him to run off the road. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on May 30, 2025.  

