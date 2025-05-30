Man dies after car crashes into Kissimmee pond, troopers say

The Brief A man has died following a crash in Osceola County on Friday morning. The crash happened on Waters Edge Drive near Blue Bayou Drive in Kissimmee. Troopers said the man's vehicle veered off the road and overturned in a pond.



A man was killed in a crash in Osceola County after his car went into a retention pond on Friday morning, according to troopers.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash occurred shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Waters Edge Drive near Blue Bayou Drive in Kissimmee.

According to troopers, a man driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer southbound on Waters Edge Drive veered off the road for unknown reasons and overturned into a nearby pond.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of Waters Edge Drive have been shut down as troopers conduct an investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man's identity. It's also unclear what caused him to run off the road.

