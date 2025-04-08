Parents angry over proposed changes to Osceola County ESE program

The Brief The Osceola County School District plans significant changes to its Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program. Parents are concerned about the impact on their children's routines and the lack of consultation. Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff acknowledged communication issues, and families are advocating for more input.



The Osceola County School District plans significant changes to its Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program.

‘These kids are flourishing where they’re at now’

What we know:

Major changes are planned for the Osceola County School District's Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program. The key changes include integrating special needs students into general education classes and establishing 'HUBS' for those requiring more attention. However, these changes would disrupt students' current school assignments, potentially sending them to schools outside their zones.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the changes will be implemented and what specific criteria will determine which students are placed in HUB schools. The exact number of HUB schools and how they will manage the influx of students with higher needs also remain unspecified.

The backstory:

The proposed changes to the ESE program are part of broader efforts to address the district’s challenges, including staffing shortages and limited state funding. With more than 13,800 students in the ESE program, the district has been struggling to meet the needs of its special education population. The school district has not consulted extensively with parents, which has led to growing concern and pushback from families.

By the numbers:

According to the Osceola County School District’s website, they currently have more than 69,000 students enrolled across 60 schools. Of those 69,000 students, 13,800 qualify for ESE classes.

Timeline:

The changes were introduced at a recent school board meeting, and the impact is expected to be felt in the coming school year. Families are currently voicing their concerns and advocating for more transparency and input before the changes are fully implemented.

What they're saying:

Parents, including Shannon Smallwood, whose daughter Charlotte has Smith-Magenis syndrome, expressed frustration over the abrupt changes.

"These kids are flourishing where they’re at now," said Smallwood. "So why the change? Why the abrupt change?

Smallwood’s daughter needs extra help in the classroom and qualifies as an ESE student.

"I love my school," Charlotte excitedly said at her mom’s side.

For Karin Baker’s 14-year-old son, Colin, it would mean leaving the school he’s attended for years and going to a different one more than 45 minutes away.

"He’s going to have to learn new teachers, new peers, new friends… it’s life-altering for these children," Baker said. "All of these kids with special needs, routine is crucial for them; it’s crucial for them."

Colin is diagnosed with Noonan syndrome. Baker said she’s not opposed to changes within the district’s ESE program, she just wants parents’ input to be taken into consideration.

"I would feel better if they said, let’s pause this. Let’s get some parent input… let’s see how this is going to affect not only our ESE students, but our educators, our paraprofessionals," Baker said. "Give us a seat at the table, to give some input on how we could make successful changes."

During Tuesday night’s meeting, school board member Paula Bronson received a standing ovation after urging her fellow board members to be transparent with families whose lives are about to drastically change.

"As a board member and an educator, I did not feel set up for success, so I can’t imagine how the parents have to feel," Bronson said.

Osceola County Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff listed county growth, ESE staffing shortages, and a lack of state funding as reasons for the adaptations – but he also admitted to wrongdoing.

"There are things that have been communicated that I wish had been communicated better – from me… from me. I own that; not a member of my team… I’m the superintendent," Shanoff said. "If things aren’t communicated effectively, that falls on my shoulders."

