Man, 95, carjacked by women asking for ride
One-by-one, Orange County sheriff's deputies escorted two women out of the back of headquarters in handcuffs. Deputies are now working to press carjacking charges against them.
Brush fire breaks out in Apopka
A brush fire broke out in Apopka on Wednesday afternoon.
Monkey on the loose in Apopka
Good Day Orlando at 4am
Former Apopka city administrator to accept plea deal in hit-and-run crash
Good Day Orlando at 9am
Termites eating Apopka police station
Good Day Orlando at 5am
Drivers get into fight at intersection
FOX 35 News at 10pm