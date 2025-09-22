Firefighters battle blaze at Apopka-area home

Fire crews from Orange County and Apopka responded Monday to a house fire that tore through an abandoned home, officials said.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting flames at the residence. Orange County firefighters found the home about 75% engulfed in flames, according to officials.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze from outside rather than entering the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is underway.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS