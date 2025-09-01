Mural at center of alleged plagiarism dispute removed in Apopka

A mural at the center of a plagiarism dispute in downtown Apopka has been removed, leaving a plain white wall in its place.

What we know:

The mural, featuring bright colors and floral designs, was painted by local artist Ridge Bonnick, who said it was commissioned by Main Street Apopka and created in coordination with the original artist for credit and compensation. The artwork drew criticism after some claimed it closely resembled a piece by another artist in Iowa.

The local artist said he does not know who painted over the mural but expressed no opposition to the change. The removal ends the controversy over the disputed artwork, at least temporarily.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Main Street Apopka provided Bonnick with the design or knew it closely mirrored another artist’s work.

The backstory:

The controversy began after Iowa artist Jenna Brownlee accused Bonnick and Main Street Apopka of copying her mural. Social media posts from the agency acknowledged the resemblance and said they are in contact with Brownlee to provide fair recognition and compensation.

