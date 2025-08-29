Cocoa teen missing for 17 months was human trafficking victim, U.S. Marshals say

The Brief A 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing to Cocoa Police in April 2024, was located in Apopka on Thursday. The teenager, whom authorities identified as a victim of human trafficking, also had a warrant out for her arrest. The teen was transferred into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.



U.S. Marshals have found a teenage girl missing for nearly 17 months, authorities announced Friday.

What we know:

A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for nearly 17 months was located by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Aug. 28, in South Apopka. She was first reported missing to Cocoa Police in April 2024, prompting a multi-agency investigation.

Authorities said she was considered at risk, with a history of contact with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and verified victimization through human trafficking. She also had a pending arrest warrant.

The teen was transferred into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on how the girl was living during the time she was missing or the specific circumstances that led investigators to the Orlando-area residence. It remains unclear whether anyone else may face charges related to harboring or trafficking her.

Authorities have also not disclosed what criminal matter led to her pending arrest warrant.

The backstory:

The case began when Cocoa Police requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service after the girl was reported missing in April 2024. The Florida Department of Children and Families expressed ongoing concerns about her safety, citing her experiences with human trafficking.

Over the course of more than a year, federal, state and local agencies pursued leads that eventually brought them to Central Florida.

What they're saying:

The safe recovery of the missing teenager was announced in a news release by William Berger, U.S. marshal for the Middle District of Florida.

"The United States Marshals Service is resilient in its commitment to our youth, to our communities, and to our partners," Berger wrote. "The diligent work of all involved in this investigation has created another chance for this young lady. It further demonstrates the importance of partnerships at all levels throughout the missing child space."

