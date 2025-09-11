Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Apopka

The Brief The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Apopka. Savannah Singer was last seen in the area of the 2200th block of Emerald Springs Drive in Apopka. Anyone with information is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at (407) 703-1757 or 911.



A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Apopka.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old Savannah Singer.

The Apopka Police Department (APD) says Savannah was last seen in the area of the 2200th block of Emerald Springs Drive in Apopka.

The teenager was last seen wearing an oversized grey shirt, red checkered pajama pants, white shoes and may be wearing a grey backpack.

Savannah is described as a white female who is about 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has scars on her left arm.

(Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Officials believe Savannah may be in the Winter Garden area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Savannah's location is asked to call the APD at (407) 703-1757 or 911.