Man arrested in Apopka after shooting 4-year-old boy in the chest, deputies say

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend's 4-year-old son in the chest while fighting with the boy's father last month in Apopka.

What led to the shooting?

What we know:

On Aug. 19, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) responded to reports of a 4-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to the chest at 454 N. Park Ave. in Apopka.

The Apopka Police Department was the initial agency at the scene, who said the shooting took place at 35 E. Vigil St., which is in Orange County.

The child was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials said they located the child's mother and her 2013 white Ford Explorer at 454 N. Park Ave. According to an arrest affidavit, the vehicle's rear passenger window was shot out.

Rey David Rodriguez Campos, 28, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy. (Credit: Orange County Jail)

Through an investigation, officials discovered that the boy's father and the boy's mother's boyfriend, Rey Campos, had been arguing. An arrest affidavit states the father's boy confronted Campos about allegedly abusing his son.

During the fight, Campos allegedly shot towards the boy's father while sitting in the vehicle. Fragments of the bullet then hit the boy, who was sitting in the third row behind the passenger, in the chest.

According to court records, Campos is a convicted felon and was on federal probation for illegal entry.

Campos was booked into the Orange County Jail on Saturday. He is facing charges including attempted manslaughter with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He has now bonded out of jail.