Child shot in Apopka, deputies say

A 4-year-old child was hurt in a shooting Tuesday evening in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

In a statement, OCSO said deputies responded to the area of North Park Avenue and E. Virgil Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

Deputies said two people shot at each other, and during the shooting, a 4-year-old child was struck. That child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"It’s very early in the investigation. This is all the information we have for release at this time," OCSO said.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details on any suspects nor the circumstances of the shooting.