Apopka man fights off bear attack as Florida readies first hunt in decade

A Central Florida man says he fought off a black bear outside his mother-in-law’s home in Apopka after the animal charged and bit him last week.

What we know:

A Central Florida man, Alexander Rojas, says he was attacked by a black bear outside his mother-in-law’s Apopka home last week.

He first saw two young bears near the property before one turned and charged him, biting his arm. Rojas fought back, punching and kicking the bear to break free. He was treated for puncture wounds, lacerations and possible tendon or nerve damage in his hand.

What we don't know:

Wildlife officials have not confirmed whether the bear responsible has been trapped or relocated. It also remains unclear if the incident will influence how state officials manage bear encounters in residential areas beyond the upcoming hunt.

The backstory:

Apopka residents say bear sightings are common, with animals often breaking through fences from nearby woods. Florida’s bear population has rebounded over the years, and the state is preparing to reinstate a regulated bear hunt this December for the first time since 2015, with restrictions on permits and hunting zones.

What they're saying:

Rojas said he never wanted to harm the animal.

"I kicked his legs out, punched him in his nose, and I got free," he said. "I would never want to try and hurt the bear. I’m glad I spoke to FWC. They said they’re looking to trap the bear and move it to a different location."

His mother-in-law, Monica Leon, said the family has taken precautions since the attack.

"We don’t want to take any chances and I’m really scared," she said.

Big picture view:

Bear encounters are becoming more frequent in Central Florida neighborhoods as development encroaches on their habitat. The Apopka attack comes as the state prepares for its first sanctioned bear hunt in a decade, highlighting the ongoing tension between wildlife conservation and public safety.

