Three teens killed, multiple injured after early-morning crash in Apopka

Published  November 9, 2025 10:37am EST
News
A deadly crash investigation on Welch road in Apopka early Sunday morning.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed three teenagers and seriously injured three others after a pickup truck crashed in Apopka.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:37 a.m. Sunday on Welch Road near Wekiwa Drive.

According to officials, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Welch Road when the 17-year-old driver lost control while navigating a curve. The truck veered off the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, and two passengers — a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male — were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.

Reports suggest that one 17-year-old passenger was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead. 

Two other passengers, both from Apopka — a 17-year-old male and a 13-year-old male — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol on November 9, 2025.

