Family mourns 94-year-old grandmother killed in Apopka crash

The Brief A 94-year-old woman, Aida Maldonado, was killed in Apopka when a speeding Mustang crashed into the LYNX van she was riding in. An 81-year-old man also died, and the Mustang’s teen driver and passenger were hospitalized. Her family says the tragedy was preventable and is waiting on the results of the ongoing investigation.



A family is grieving the loss of a 94-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday.

A speeding Ford Mustang slammed into the side of a LYNX van taking her to a nursing home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Relatives say Aida Maldonado was riding in the van when the Mustang struck it as the driver attempted a turn, killing her and an 81-year-old man.

Troopers said the 18-year-old Mustang driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

Credit: Edna McGrew

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. It remains unclear whether charges will be filed.

What they're saying:

Maldonado’s granddaughter, Edna McGrew, said the crash "could have been prevented."

"It's been tough, but we're getting through… well, we're trying to," she said.

McGrew described her grandmother as happy, outgoing and devoted to her family.

Credit: Edna McGrew

"She was really happy, she was really outgoing, very friendly," she said. "We haven’t had any sleep since Sunday… we know one day we’ll see her again."