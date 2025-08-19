Apopka man accused of firing gun at neighbors during dispute, police say

The Brief An Apopka man is accused of firing several gunshots at his neighbors during a dispute on East Myrtle Street, police said. Officers said Charles Vega Guzman admitted to shooting to scare the victims, though evidence showed bullets struck their porch area. The victims told police they had previously been threatened by Guzman but had not reported it until the incident.



A man was arrested after police said he fired several gunshots toward his neighbors during a dispute on East Myrtle Street in Apopka.

What we know:

According to the Apopka Police Department, officers responded to 121 E. Myrtle St. on Aug. 16 after a report that 36-year-old Charles Vega Guzman had discharged a firearm at two people sitting on their porch. The victims told officers that Guzman’s mother approached them and began yelling before Guzman appeared with a handgun and fired three to four shots in their direction.

One victim said he saw smoke coming from the weapon as it was pointed at him. Officers later found bullet strikes on the wall and screened porch consistent with the victims’ account. Guzman’s mother reportedly tried to intervene, shouting, "No, no, no," before retreating inside the residence with her son.

Investigators said Guzman admitted to firing the gun in an attempt to scare his neighbors, with whom he and his mother had ongoing disputes. He claimed he shot into the ground, but officers said evidence showed the rounds entered the victims’ porch area, placing them at risk of serious injury or death.

The victims also reported that Guzman had previously threatened them with weapons, including a machete, but they had not contacted law enforcement until the shooting.

Police said Guzman placed the firearm in a backpack after the incident. His mother told officers that additional firearms were inside their home.

Guzman was taken into custody and identified by one of the victims.