Community gathers for vigil for 3 teens killed in Apopka crash

The Brief A vigil was held Monday night for the three teens who were killed in a crash in Apopka over the weekend. More than 50 people gathered along Welch Road, adding flowers and candles to a growing memorial for the teens. Three teens were killed when a pickup truck they were in veered off the road and hit a tree. Three other teens who were in the truck survived and were taken to hospitals.



Residents gathered in Apopka on Monday night to honor the three teens who were killed in a weekend crash.

What we know:

More than 50 people gathered along Welch Road for a vigil in memory of Enrique Rodriquez Sabas, 17; Julio Lopez, 17; and Leyner Velasquez, 13.

The crash happened early Sunday when a Chevy pickup truck the teens were in veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old, and two other teens who were also in the car survived and were taken to a hospital where they are recovering.

On Monday night, members of the community and family members added balloons, flowers and candles to a growing memorial for the teens who were killed.

Enrique’s brother, Jesus Rodriquez, says the teens were only a few miles away from home at the time of the crash.

"We freaked out the morning of the accident because we didn’t know where he was at," Rodriguez said. "And then the next thing we know, we got a trooper come out to my mom’s house telling us my brother was in an accident."

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.