2 killed, 2 injured in Apopka crash, troopers say

The Brief An elderly man and woman were killed Sunday in a crash on Rock Springs Road in Apopka, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Mustang driven by an 18-year-old man hit the right side of a passenger van that was turning left, according to troopers. Two passengers in the van were killed in the crash. The driver of the Mustang and a 17-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.



Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash on Rock Springs Road in Apopka over the weekend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Rock Springs Road near Alexandria Place Drive.

A 2023 Ford Mustang driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling south on Rock Springs Road when a 2021 Ford E50 van attempted to turn left on Alexandria Place Drive, according to an FHP report.

The van turned into the path of the Mustang and the front of the Mustang collided with the right side of the Ford E350, according to troopers. The Mustang was going above the speed limit, according to troopers.

The driver of the Mustang and a 17-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the FHP report said.

An 81-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman, both passengers in the van, were killed in the crash, troopers said. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

The driver of van, a 63-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.